Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Varun Threatens Kavya, Preeta’s Life In Danger

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees major ups and downs in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Varun traps Kavya in her plan. He brings her to the hidden place and decides to marry her. In contrast, Palki (Adrija Roy) shares about the incident with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), who is surprised to know this. Karan also gets shocked, and they both decide to look for Preeta. On the other hand, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) becomes violent, and due to his rude behavior, his friendship with Sandy breaks. At home, Rakhi and Gurpreet get worried about Palki’s statement.

In the upcoming episode, when Kavya confronts Varun about his cunning plan, he threatens her, revealing that her favorite Preeta is locked inside the cold storage room, leaving Kavya devasted. Anshuman orders his goons to kill Preeta, locking her in the cold storage room. Preeta falls in danger, and Varun takes advantage of the situation to convince Kavya to marry him.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.