Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Anshuman Steals Luthra House, Nidhi And Karan Fight

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has seen major twists in the last few days. According to the previous episode, Anshuman decides to marry Preeta (Shraddha Arya) because he has fallen in love with her. As soon as Karan (Shakti Anand) learns about this, he warns Anshuman about his behavior. On the other hand, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki (Adrija Roy) come close amidst the chaos, creating a romantic moment.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Anshuman announces that Luthra family is now homeless. After Rajveer and Shaurya beat Anshuman during the house party, he plans to take revenge. After showing the property papers that everything is on his name, Anshuman throws housemates luggage and asks them to leave one by one. But not a single member of the Luthra family leaves the house, and so Anshuman asks his guards to put a gun on their heads.

Later, when Anshuman asks everyone to leave, Nidhi gets furious and loudly claims that everything happened because of Preeta. She proposed the idea to do business with Anshuman, and now the Luthra family is on the road. Hearing this, Karan asks Nidhi to be calm and also that Preeta is just helping us, nothing else. Nidhi shouts at Karan, leading to a heated argument.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.