Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Bank robbers hold Rajveer at gunpoint

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Kavya and Preeta try to find way to save themselves from the goons. Meanwhile, Karan also enters the bank and he also gets trapped. While the goons ask the people to stay quiet, Kavya comes forward. Soon, a goon holds Kavya’s hand and tries to attack her. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gets angry and pushes the goon away. She warns him to stay away from Kavya.

Preeta takes Kavya along with her and they both hide in a cabin behind a chair. Karan witnesses Preeta being protective towards Kavya and gets happy. Meanwhile, robbers remove their weapons and attempts to attack on Karan. However, Karan warns them to not take any wrong action which will land them in trouble. Later, Rajveer comes to rescue Karan, Preeta and Kavya.

In the coming episode, Rajveer tries to help Karan, Preeta and Kavya from the robbers. However, he himself gets trapped inside the bank as one of the goons catch hold of him and points gun at him. On the other hand, Kavya and Preeta get trapped inside self-destructive locker and shout for help.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1758 23 January 2024 Written Episode Update

