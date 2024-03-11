Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and Preeta remarry during Mahashivratri puja

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rakhi, Kareena, Dadi and Nidhi get shocked to know the truth. Shaurya is angry with Rajveer as he feels that the latter has purposely lost the big project to seek revenge. He shares the same with Karan but he refuses to believe Shaurya. Later, Shaurya goes and confront Rajveer. Soon, they get into a fight wherein Shaurya calls Rajveer naukar and his maasi Preeta ‘naukrani’. Rajveer gets angry and beats Shaurya.

Rakhi refuses to accept Preeta as she fears that her family will be in trouble like always and specially her son will have to face major plights. Rakhi mentions to Karan that she and the family has no connection with Preeta. However, Karan goes against her mother and mentions that Preeta will come to the house and stay with them.

In the coming episode, Karan and Preeta along with the family watch Shiv and Parvati’s marriage act during the Mahashivratri puja. However, while witnessing the wedding, Karan also imagines himself with Preeta. He dreams of his marriage with Preeta and the family celebrating their reunion.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1802 9 March 2024 Written Episode Update

