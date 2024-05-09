Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Karan Confesses That Rajveer Didn’t Try To Kill Him, Nidhi Gets Angry

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show has seen major twists in the past few days. As seen so far, Karan (Shakti Anand) tries to commit suicide because he gets upset when Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) doesn’t call him his father. However, the situation was such that made it look like Rajveer was trying to kill Karan. And Nidhi takes advantage to throw Rajveer out of the house while Karan is bleeding badly.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Mahesh bringing Karan into his room. Nidhi emphasizes that Rajveer only tried to kill Karan, which might be because of money, as even the most loyal servant tries to kill their boss. But Rakhi intervenes and makes it clear that Rajveer is not a servant. Again, Nidhi tries to frame Rajveer as a criminal. But Karan reveals that he angrily cut his hand.

Hearing this, everyone gets shocked and asks him the reason behind taking such a big step. Soon, the doctor comes with whom Preeta ( Shraddha Arya) also enters the house. Nidhi prohibits her and insults her. However, the housemates allow Preeta to enter the room and care for Karan, making Nidhi fume in anger.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.