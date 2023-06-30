ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan fails to meet Preeta

Rajveer makes an excuse and tries to send Karan out. Finally, he successfully sends Karan and fails to let Karan meet Preeta in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Jun,2023 15:07:11
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Karan arrives at Preeta’s house, intending to meet her. However, Rajveer quickly decides to hide Preeta in the bathroom. When Karan asks about Preeta’s whereabouts, Rajveer cunningly lies, stating that she is not at home. As Karan prepares to leave, an unintentional mishap occurs as he accidentally drops a vase, creating a loud noise. Unbeknownst to Karan, Preeta, who is locked in the bathroom, overhears the commotion.

Karan desperately tries to meet Preeta. However, his attempts are continuously thwarted by the Rajveer. Soon, Karan comes up with a surprising proposition to lure Rajveer away. He offers him a job. However, Rajveer refuses the offer. Soon Karan discloses the lucrative salary attached to the position, a staggering 20 lakhs annually. Rajveer gets shocked. Soon, Rajveer hastily accepts the job to keep Karan away from Preeta.

In the coming episode, Karan yet again asks Rajveer to call his maasi so that he can meet her. However, Rajveer makes an excuse and tries to send Karan out. Finally, he successfully sends Karan and fails to let Karan meet Preeta.

Will Preeta question Rajveer about Karan?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News