Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan risks his life to save Preeta from fire accident

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has become renowned for its ability to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and compelling characters. As seen so far, Shaurya gets a shock because of the mic’s wire. Rishabh and the other family bring Shaurya to his room and try to wake him up. When he fails to gain consciousness, Rakhi and Rishabh worry for him.

Sandy reveals that he had seen Rajveer in the rooms where all wires were there. Rishabh confronts Rajveer and accuses him of hurting Shaurya. Meanwhile, Karan goes to the service quarter to find Preeta, who gets locked in a room and soon, it catches fire. Karan struggles to save Preeta from a room that has caught fire.

In the coming episode, Preeta tries to find a way to save herself from a room engulfed in flames. Karan witnesses Preeta struggling and decides to risk his life. Ignoring his own safety, he jumps inside the burning room, battling the intense heat and smoke to reach Preeta. As soon as he sees Preeta, he gets shocked and remains speechless. Karan is unavailable to believe that Preeta is alive.

OMG! Will Karan bring Preeta safely out of the room?

