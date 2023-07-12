ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya misses mother Preeta on her roka

Luthra family gears up for Kavya’s roka ceremony. Kavya gets dressed for the function but misses her mother Preeta on her big day in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 16:43:56
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya misses mother Preeta on her roka 833098

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Nidhi contacts Shaurya, instructing him to carry out their plan to ruin Rajveer’s life. Shaurya vows to do everything in his power to ensure that Rajveer faces the consequences of his actions. The next day, at the office, Karan gets hurt. Rajveer witnesses him injured and rushes to do first aid.

Shaurya lands at Rajveer’s house with a bag of money. He soon transfers the money from his bag to Nidhi gifted Rajveer’s bag. Shaurya and Nidhi plan to put robbery allegations against Rajveer and trap him badly. After transferring the money, Shaurya gets happy about succeeding in his plan.

In the coming episode, the Luthra family gears up for Kavya’s roka ceremony. Kavya gets dressed for the function but misses her mother, Preeta on her big day. Kritika speaks to Kavya and reveals how Preeta has always been the biggest support system in her life. During their conversation, Kavya gets emotional remembering her mom.

Will Kavya learn about Preeta being alive?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: “She Is A Mother & Sister To Me”, Music Composer Lalit Pandit Speaks On His Sister Sulakshana Pandit As She Turns 69 On July 12

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi claims to be the perfect partner for Ranbir 833074
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi claims to be the perfect partner for Ranbir
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets free from Guru Maa's clutches 833037
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets free from Guru Maa’s clutches
Maitree spoiler: Maitree agrees to marry Yash 833032
Maitree spoiler: Maitree agrees to marry Yash
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka orders Saloni to slap Vikrant 832999
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka orders Saloni to slap Vikrant
Meet spoiler: Shlok brings Sumeet home 832986
Meet spoiler: Shlok brings Sumeet home
I am happy that viewers find Kaveri in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to be a cute villain: Manisha Purohit 832942
I am happy that viewers find Kaveri in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to be a cute villain: Manisha Purohit
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad and Jiya's playful tease angers Avinash and Falaq 833061
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad and Jiya’s playful tease angers Avinash and Falaq
Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 833059
Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana sells the Brar house 833056
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana sells the Brar house
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima gets shocked on seeing Neerja on the road 833054
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima gets shocked on seeing Neerja on the road
Exclusive: Ashish Vidyarthi bags John Abraham starrer Vedaa 833051
Exclusive: Ashish Vidyarthi bags John Abraham starrer Vedaa
I would love to cook for Deepika Padukone: Kanan A Malhotra 833048
I would love to cook for Deepika Padukone: Kanan A Malhotra
Read Latest News