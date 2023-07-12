Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya misses mother Preeta on her roka

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Nidhi contacts Shaurya, instructing him to carry out their plan to ruin Rajveer’s life. Shaurya vows to do everything in his power to ensure that Rajveer faces the consequences of his actions. The next day, at the office, Karan gets hurt. Rajveer witnesses him injured and rushes to do first aid.

Shaurya lands at Rajveer’s house with a bag of money. He soon transfers the money from his bag to Nidhi gifted Rajveer’s bag. Shaurya and Nidhi plan to put robbery allegations against Rajveer and trap him badly. After transferring the money, Shaurya gets happy about succeeding in his plan.

In the coming episode, the Luthra family gears up for Kavya’s roka ceremony. Kavya gets dressed for the function but misses her mother, Preeta on her big day. Kritika speaks to Kavya and reveals how Preeta has always been the biggest support system in her life. During their conversation, Kavya gets emotional remembering her mom.

Will Kavya learn about Preeta being alive?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: “She Is A Mother & Sister To Me”, Music Composer Lalit Pandit Speaks On His Sister Sulakshana Pandit As She Turns 69 On July 12