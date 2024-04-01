Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Mahesh Luthra Bashes Rajveer

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is ruling hearts with its interesting drama and storyline. As seen so far, Karan helps Preeta, and both of them talk with each other, smiling and laughing. Witnessing this, Nidhi feels jealous and thinks that Nidhi has the right to get close to Karan. She also thinks that even if Preeta has no feelings right now, Karan’s care will drag towards him, which makes her feel uneasy.

Later, Karan talks with his father, Mahesh Luthra, about how things are not going well. Hearing this, Mahesh calms down Karan and says things will get into place slowly.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1823 1st April 2023 Spoiler Update

In the coming episode, you will see Mahesh come into Rajveer’s room and bash him, saying that earlier, when he entered the room, he found that an important file was left below the bed, which leaves Rajveer stunned and depressed.

On the other hand, Palki gets Kavya ready for her wedding festivities. Palki calms down Kavya, saying that every girl feels insecure before marriage, but after marriage, something beautiful is waiting for you. So don’t worry about this phase will pass soon.

