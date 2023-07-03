Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mohit supports Rajveer in his mission

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Karan discloses the lucrative salary attached to the position, a staggering 20 lakhs annually. Rajveer gets shocked. Soon, Rajveer hastily accepts the job to keep Karan away from Preeta. Karan yet again asks Rajveer to call his maasi so that he can meet her. However, Rajveer makes an excuse and tries to send Karan out. Finally, he successfully sends Karan and fails to let Karan meet Preeta.

Rajveer discloses the motive behind his arrival in Mumbai to Mohit. He confesses that his sole purpose is to seek revenge on Karan and the Luthra family. Rajveer explains that he holds them responsible for the unjust treatment his mother, Preeta, endured when she was thrown out of the house and subjected to immense trouble. Meanwhile, the Luthras welcome Kavya home. Rakhi tells everyone about Kavya’s would-be husband, Varun.

In the coming episode, Rishabh and Karan talk about Kavya’s return. While talking, Rishabh mentions that with Kavya’s return to the house, it seems that Preeta has come home. While Karan feels happy, Nidhi overhears their conversation and feels jealous. On the other hand, Mohit, who knows about Rajveer’s mission, fully supports him. And tells Rajveer that he should regain his mother’s respect with whatever means he can.

Will Rajveer succeed in his mission?

