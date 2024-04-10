Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi Asks Goons To Kill, Preeta Gets Emotional

The popular television show on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is ruling hearts with its interesting drama and gripping storyline. According to the plot, Shanaya gets to know about the goons and soon comes into the house to inform everyone, but the housemates have already started to become unconscious. Alia reveals to Preeta about Varun, but before she can say anything else, Preeta rushes to save everyone after hearing the chaos. But Karan locks Preeta inside the room where Kavya helps Preeta to come out. On the other hand, Rajveer and Shaurya protect everyone in the house.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1832 10th April Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the viewers will witness a nail-biting drama when Preeta confronts Karan and bashes him for locking her in the room. Preeta says she may not have a blood relation with anyone, but she has a relationship with her heart and will not sit witnessing all her people in danger. On the other hand, Nidhi comes in front of a goon who points out a gun on her. At the same time, Nidhi also takes a gun in her hand and asks the goon to kill someone.

