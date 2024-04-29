Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi Plans To Snatch Her Rights, Shaurya Refuses To Take Karan’s Help

Zee TV’s popular television show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen enough drama in the past few days. As seen so far, Nidhi throws Preeta out of her house, which leaves all the housemates worried. On the other hand, Shaurya is still locked in jail.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Preeta go to meet Shaurya in jail. She makes Shaurya understand that things will be better soon and that he doesn’t need to worry much if he is innocent. On the other hand, Karan bashes Nidhi for behaving rudely with Preeta, which makes her feel so angry. She makes it clear to Aarohi that if Karan doesn’t give her the rights she should get, then she will snatch them. Later Karan takes care of Rajveer as a father making him feel secure.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.