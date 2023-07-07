Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi questions Rajveer about his relationship with Preeta

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Preeta comes to the Luthras’ office to give Rajveer his tiffin. Nidhi comes there, too as Shaurya tells her how Rajveer’s idea was chosen over his. Rajveer realizes how he is being drawn toward Karan.

Shaurya’s frustration peaks as Rajveer continues to win all praises at the office. Unable to tolerate the situation any longer, Shaurya confronts Karan, urging him to make a crucial decision. He demands that Karan chooses between his own son, Shaurya, and Rajveer. Karan goes from Shaurya’s cabin and feels Preeta’s presence around him.

In the coming episode, Nidhi confronts Rajveer and questions him about Preeta. She mentions that she saw him with Preeta and has previously seen them together. Nidhi asks Rajveer to reveal why Preeta was in the office and his relationship with Preeta.

Will Nidhi learn about Preeta being Rajveer’s mom?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE’s Explosive Teaser Breaks Records, Surpasses 45 Million Views in Just 12 Hours!

Also Read: The grooviest battle is about to begin as Amazon miniTV and Remo D’souza come together for India’s first Hip-Hop dance reality show – Hip Hop India!