Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi questions Rajveer about his relationship with Preeta

Nidhi mentions that she saw him with Preeta and has previously seen them together. Nidhi asks Rajveer to reveal his relationship with Preeta in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jul,2023 12:33:50
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Preeta comes to the Luthras’ office to give Rajveer his tiffin. Nidhi comes there, too as Shaurya tells her how Rajveer’s idea was chosen over his. Rajveer realizes how he is being drawn toward Karan.

Shaurya’s frustration peaks as Rajveer continues to win all praises at the office. Unable to tolerate the situation any longer, Shaurya confronts Karan, urging him to make a crucial decision. He demands that Karan chooses between his own son, Shaurya, and Rajveer. Karan goes from Shaurya’s cabin and feels Preeta’s presence around him.

In the coming episode, Nidhi confronts Rajveer and questions him about Preeta. She mentions that she saw him with Preeta and has previously seen them together. Nidhi asks Rajveer to reveal why Preeta was in the office and his relationship with Preeta.

Will Nidhi learn about Preeta being Rajveer’s mom?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

