Shaurya asks Shanaya on a date. However, Rajveer stops Shanaya from going on a date with him. Palki notices Rajveer’s concern and care for Shanaya and gets jealous in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, when Karan is taking a bath, he asks for a towel and Preeta, (Shraddha Arya) who passes by his room hands him over. Karan vividly remembers the incident and feels Preeta’s presence around. Though Karan and Preeta fail to come face to face, he goes to Rishabh and convinces him that Preeta is alive and Karan decides to meet her. Karan’s excitement knows no bounds.

Srishti (Anjum Fakih) fails to find Preeta at home and believes that Preeta has gone to Luthra house. Soon, Srishti comes to Luthra house and enters it from the backyard. Srishti witnesses Preeta and grabs her hand and drags her out of the house. Srishti manages to stop Preeta and Luthra family’s face-off.

In the coming episode, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) asks Shanaya on a date. However, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) stops Shanaya from going on a date with him. Palki notices Rajveer’s concern and care for Shanaya and gets jealous. Later, Rajveer takes Shanaya along with him and tells her about Shaurya being a bad boy and requests her to not form any kind of friendship with him. Palki (Sana Sayyad) thinks about Rajveer and Shanaya and breaks down. She finally realizes her feelings for Rajveer as she is jealous of Rajveer and Shanaya’s closeness.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1651 14th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta bumps into Karan, however, he fails to see her. Srishti comes to Luthra house and enters it from the backyard. Srishti witnesses Preeta with Karan and soon takes her away to stop her from talking to Karan. Check out the video below!

Will Palki confess her love for Rajveer?

