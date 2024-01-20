Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta and Kavya get trapped during bank robbery

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) comes to Luthra mansion. Karan and Mahesh hand over a letter to him. Rajveer reads the letter and learns that he has got a huge appraisal. However, Rajveer refuses to accept the huge amount as he feels he doesn’t deserve it. Karan refuses to take it back and offers to give him a car too. Shaurya witnesses Karan’s behaviour towards Rajveer and gets upset. In anger, he also makes sarcastic comments over Rajveer’s raised salary.

Rajveer gets his first salary and he brings it home. Rajveer hands over the cheque to Preeta which makes her emotional. Preeta witnesses a big amount on the cheque and feels proud of Rajveer. Later, Preeta and Gurpreet talk to each other wherein Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reveals that Srishti would have been very proud of Rajveer, seeing him achieving big goals.

In the coming episode, Preeta decides to visit a bank to deposit the cheque which Rajveer gave her. Coincidentally, Kavya also visits the same bank and comes face to face with Preeta. While Kavya and Preeta talk to each other and Kavya gets emotional, a few thieves enter the bank for robbery and the Kavya and Preeta get trapped.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1754 19 January 2024 Written Episode Update

