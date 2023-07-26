Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta and Luthra family to come face to face?

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Mohit come to the police station and request the police to leave Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). However, an argument takes place, and soon the police arrest Mohit and Srishti. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gets conscious and worries about Rajveer. In bad condition, she comes to the police station to save Rajveer.

Preeta pleads with Shaurya for help at the police station. She desperately seeks assistance getting Rajveer out of jail but is met with a refusal from Shaurya. As she breaks down in tears, her emotions are heightened upon seeing Rajveer behind bars. Preeta turns to the police officer, requesting him to bail Rajveer out. However, the officer suggests that Preeta go to Luthra’s house and ask them to return the complaint.

In the coming episode, Preeta’s love and concern for her sister Srishti and nephew Rajveer push her to take a daring step. After witnessing Srishti’s plight in jail, Preeta’s determination to help her sister and Rajveer intensifies. Preeta boldly decides to meet the Luthra family to take back their complaint. However, Srishti tries to stop her. Despite Srishti’s pleas and warnings, Preeta heads straight to Luthra house.

Will Preeta finally face the Luthra family?

