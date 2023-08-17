ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta badly misses Karan

Preeta has a heartfelt conversation with Gurpreet and mentions that she is missing someone badly. She feels that she has a strong connection with the Luthra family from past in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Aug,2023 12:15:26
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta badly misses Karan 843430

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) converse fiercely with Nidhi and the latter leaves. Soon, Srishti notices Karan (Shakti Anand) standing behind her. The former gets worried and drags Preeta. Karan sees Srishti, wonders who the other lady is, and thinks about Preeta.

Karan dodges her to meet Preeta. However, Srishti drags Preeta inside the auto and vanishes from the temple. Karan feels upset as his reunion with Preeta fails. Preeta and Srishti go to the temple again the next day. However, this time Nidhi plans to end Preeta’s life. Hence, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) plans Preeta’s accident. While Preeta and Srishti come outside the temple, and Preeta tries to cross the road. Nidhi’s henchmen do rash driving to kill Preeta. However, Srishti witnesses a truck coming towards Preeta, pushing her way and saving her life.

In the coming episode, Srishti nurses Preeta’s wound at home and tells her that someone is desperately hurting her. However, Preeta refuses to believe her. Later while Preeta is resting, Gurpreet comes to meet her. Preeta has a heartfelt conversation with Gurpreet and mentions that she is missing someone badly. She feels that she has a strong connection with the Luthra family from past.

What will happen next? Will Preeta find out about her connection?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

