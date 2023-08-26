Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta escapes Nidhi's deadly trap once again

In Kundali Bhagya, Nidhi disguises as a doctor to kill Preeta. However, before Nidhi could inject, Preeta wakes up and holds Nidhi’s hand. She tries to remove Nidhi’s masks to see her face

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Aug,2023 11:19:42
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Srishti (Anjum Faikh) and Karan (Shakti Anand) find themselves unexpectedly reunited at the hospital. Astonishingly, Karan discloses his true identity as Karan Luthra, but shocks Srishti by revealing that he underwent facial surgery which altered his appearance.

An intense confrontation follows as Karan presses Srishti for information about Preeta (Shraddha Arya). However, Srishti adamantly rejects the idea that he could be Karan and denies any knowledge of him. Nilesh comes to Preeta’s room to inject poison into her body as part of Nidhi’s plan to kill her. However, before Nilesh can inject, Karan sees him via the small glass on the door. Soon, he tries to enter the room but Nilesh hides Preeta’s face and stops him from meeting Preeta. Nilesh lies to Karan and reveals that it is his sister who is unwell.

In the coming episode, as Nilesh fails to kill Preeta, Nidhi disguises himself as a doctor and enters her room. She decides to inject the poisonous injection. However, before Nidhi can inject, Preeta wakes up and holds Nidhi’s hand. She tries to remove Nidhi’s mask to see her face but fails to do so. They have a hustle and Nidhi tries to run away. Soon, police enter Preeta’s room and try to catch Nidhi but she manages to escape and Preeta falls unconscious.

What will happen next? Will Karan meet Preeta?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

