Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta fails to meet Karan at his office

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Palki reveals to the family the serious allegations being put against Rajveer. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti get shocked. Later, Palki meets Kavya, and the two concerned for Rajveer come together to save him. Palki and Kavya try to find evidence to prove Rajveer’s innocence.

Palki remembers Shaurya coming to Rajveer’s house with a bag a few days back. She doubts him and informs the same to Kavya. Soon, Palki finds out the CCTV camera footage placed outside the house. Meanwhile, Kavya confronts Shaurya about his involvement in the entire robbery drama. However, as Kavya seeks an answer from Shaurya, Nidhi lashes out at Kavya for doubting her brother and trusting a stranger, Rajveer. Kavya feels upset by Nidhi’s statement.

In the coming episode, as the court hearing commences, Preeta bravely steps forward and declares to the judge that Rajveer is innocent and hasn’t stolen the money. Despite her earnest plea, the judge remains skeptical without concrete evidence to back her claims. Determined to clear Rajveer’s name, Preeta rushes to Karan’s office seeking his help to withdraw the complaint against Rajveer. However, upon arriving at Karan’s office, she cannot find him and frustration sets in as she assumes he is deliberately avoiding her.

Will Preeta manage to bail her son out?

