ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta fails to meet Karan at his office

Preeta rushes to Karan's office seeking his help to withdraw the complaint against Rajveer. However, upon arriving at Karan's office, she is unable to find him in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Aug,2023 11:26:47
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta fails to meet Karan at his office 840149

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Palki reveals to the family the serious allegations being put against Rajveer. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti get shocked. Later, Palki meets Kavya, and the two concerned for Rajveer come together to save him. Palki and Kavya try to find evidence to prove Rajveer’s innocence.

Palki remembers Shaurya coming to Rajveer’s house with a bag a few days back. She doubts him and informs the same to Kavya. Soon, Palki finds out the CCTV camera footage placed outside the house. Meanwhile, Kavya confronts Shaurya about his involvement in the entire robbery drama. However, as Kavya seeks an answer from Shaurya, Nidhi lashes out at Kavya for doubting her brother and trusting a stranger, Rajveer. Kavya feels upset by Nidhi’s statement.

In the coming episode, as the court hearing commences, Preeta bravely steps forward and declares to the judge that Rajveer is innocent and hasn’t stolen the money. Despite her earnest plea, the judge remains skeptical without concrete evidence to back her claims. Determined to clear Rajveer’s name, Preeta rushes to Karan’s office seeking his help to withdraw the complaint against Rajveer. However, upon arriving at Karan’s office, she cannot find him and frustration sets in as she assumes he is deliberately avoiding her.

Will Preeta manage to bail her son out?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Sumeet's desperate attempt to get Raunak’s confession 840141
Meet spoiler: Sumeet’s desperate attempt to get Raunak’s confession
Maitree spoiler: Nandini returns to Tiwari house 840077
Maitree spoiler: Nandini returns to Tiwari house
Kaynaat is back in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says Saarvi Omana after her forced break owing to dengue 839939
Kaynaat is back in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says Saarvie Omana after her forced break owing to dengue
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal saves Haider from Ruhaan's bullet 839909
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal saves Haider from Ruhaan’s bullet
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan proposes the idea of wedding to Damini 839899
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan proposes the idea of wedding to Damini
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi lashes out at Kavya for doubting on Shaurya 839886
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi lashes out at Kavya for doubting on Shaurya
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Marathi actor Aastad Kale joins the cast of Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai 840140
Exclusive: Marathi actor Aastad Kale joins the cast of Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai
“No More Seven Year Gap For Me, Thank You,” Karan Johar To Launch His Next Directorial Next Year 840144
“No More Seven Year Gap For Me, Thank You,” Karan Johar To Launch His Next Directorial Next Year
“I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste” …Karan Johar , Basking In The Success Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Speaks On His State Of Mind as the World Showers Love On His Labour Of Love 840143
“I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste” …Karan Johar , Basking In The Success Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Speaks On His State Of Mind as the World Showers Love On His Labour Of Love
TV9 Network Partners with DistroTV to Extend Free Streaming Service Worldwide, Connecting Global Viewers to Indian News 840133
TV9 Network Partners with DistroTV to Extend Free Streaming Service Worldwide, Connecting Global Viewers to Indian News
Nakul Mehta Is 'Bada Besharam' In Love With Jankee Parekh; Watch 840104
Nakul Mehta Is ‘Bada Besharam’ In Love With Jankee Parekh; Watch
Sara Ali Khan 'Glams Up' In Beige Couture For 'Gram' 840102
Sara Ali Khan ‘Glams Up’ In Beige Couture For ‘Gram’
Read Latest News