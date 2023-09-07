Television | Spoilers

Preeta reveals that it was Nidhi who attacked her in the hospital and she wants to confront her. Srishti gets shocked but agrees to take Preeta to Luthra house in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) also celebrate the Raksha Bandhan festival and tie Rakhi to Lord Krishna. However, during the celebration, Preeta remembers the incident when she was trapped along with the entire family in a plane that was full of snakes. Preeta screams Kavya’s (Mrinal N Chandra) name as she regains her memory. She insists Srishti take her to Luthra house.

Srishti takes care of Preeta and as soon as she becomes conscious, Preeta forgets about the Luthras which makes Srishti happy. Later, Gurpreet questions Srishti, who reveals to her that Preeta is Karan’s wife and Shaurya and Rajveer’s mother which shocks Gurpreet. Meanwhile, at Luthra mansion, Kavya asks Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to stay as she wishes to tie him to Rakhi to protect her. Shaurya gets angry at Kavya’s decision and leaves.

In the coming episode, Nidhi manages to convince Shaurya and brings him down for Rakhi celebration. Kavya ties Rakhi to both her brothers Shaurya and Rajveer. Meanwhile, Preeta meets Srishti and demands to go to Luthra house. She reveals that it was Nidhi who attacked her in the hospital and she wants to confront her. Srishti gets shocked but agrees to take Preeta to Luthra house

Will Luthra family learn about Preeta being alive?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!