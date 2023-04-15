Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Karan returns to Luthra house, and Rakhi asks about Shaurya. However, Karan gets angry and reveals to Rakhi how Rajveer behaved badly with him. Karan promises to get Shaurya out on bail without Rajveer’s help.

Nidhi decides to bail out Shaurya after Karan fails to do so. She mentions how her actions will make her gain respect from Luthra family. However, Nidhi has evil plans in her mind behind bailing Shaurya out. She decides to spoil Shaurya more.

In the coming episode, Nidhi will go to meet Shaurya, wherein she will instigate him against the Luthra family. Shaurya will get angry and decide to boycott them post his bail. On the other hand, Preeta will have a hit-and-miss moment with both Karan and Nidhi. While they will come face to face but fail to see each other.

Will Nidhi learn about Preeta being alive?

