ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta's startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional

Preeta requests him to address her as 'maa' until Srishti is not with them. The unexpected demand leaves Rajveer stunned and emotional in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jun,2023 16:32:00
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta's startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Nidhi asks the police to arrest Rajveer. However, Rakhi steps in to save Rajveer from getting arrested. Rakhi reveals how Rajveer’s maasi saved Shaurya from jail; hence they should also protect Rajveer. With this, Rakhi manages to prevent Rajveer from being taken into custody, leaving everyone surprised and curious about her motive.

Rajveer saves Preeta and Karan from the fire accident. He takes Preeta along home. Meanwhile, the Luthra family takes care of Karan. While Karan recovers, he remembers Preeta and shouts her name. Karan goes to search for her in the entire house. The family gets shocked and tries to calm Karan. However, he assures Rishabh and Rakhi that he has seen Preeta and she was with him.

In the coming episode, Rajveer comes to the Luthra house to take Palki. However, he bumps into Nidhi, who threatens him. Later, he takes Palki and returns home. Rajveer meets Preeta, and she requests him to address her as ‘maa’ until Srishti is not with them. The unexpected demand leaves Rajveer stunned and emotional.

Will Preeta remember her past?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha slaps Damini
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha slaps Damini
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir challenges to return in Prachi’s life
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir challenges to return in Prachi’s life
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua reveals the reason behind Gazal’s fall
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua reveals the reason behind Gazal’s fall
Exclusive: Shalini Mahal to make a strong comeback in Colors’ Dharampatnii
Exclusive: Shalini Mahal to make a strong comeback in Colors’ Dharampatnii
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet from drowning in pool
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet from drowning in pool
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Jiya’s ugly verbal spat
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika and Jiya’s ugly verbal spat
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute banter during Haldi ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute banter during Haldi ceremony
Check out: Starplus giving a final chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Check out: Starplus giving a final chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Read Latest News