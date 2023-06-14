ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Luthra family to save Preeta and Karan

Shaurya asks the inspector to arrest Rajveer for attempting to harm him. Rajveer gets shocked to see the police and tries to escape in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jun,2023 12:29:11
Loyal viewers of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, have seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last week. According to the storyline, Palki bumps into Rajveer and reveals it to him. Rajveer gets shocked to learn that Preeta’s life is in danger. Rajveer goes to the service quarters. He risks his life and saves Preeta from the fire. However, he also finds Karan lying unconscious. Rajveer decides to inform the Luthra family. Meanwhile, the Luthras call the police to get Rajveer arrested.

Rajveer comes to the hall to inform about Karan to the Luthra family. However, Shaurya witnesses him and asks the inspector to arrest Rajveer for attempting to harm him. Rajveer gets shocked to see the police and runs to rescue Preeta. However, they and the Luthras feel that Rajveer is running away because he is guilty.

In the coming episode, Palki informs the Luthra family about the burning room. Rakhi, Rishabh, Rajveer, Shaurya, and other family members run toward the room. They get shocked and call the fire brigade team. However, Rajveer worries about his maasi and jumps inside the room to save Preeta. Rakhi gets worried for him and asks him to come out as the officials perform the rescue operation.

OMG! Will the family learn about Preeta being alive?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

