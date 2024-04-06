Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer Accuses Karan In Anger, Nidhi Couldn’t Stop Crying

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is ruling hearts with its interesting drama and storyline. According to the plot, everyone in the house starts playing Truth And Dare until Kavya’s menhdi dries. Varun tries to hide Alia, but Roma helps him. But soon, Preeta comes in to take medicine, and Roma shouts at her, which leaves Preeta in doubt. On the other hand, Varun goes to Kavya to confuse something. Varun expressed that he disliked how his mother came home and talked about tying the knot. But Kavya clears Varun that she is happy with the marriage. Preeta sees all this, but she is still suspicious of Varun.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1828 6th April 2024 Written Update

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see that Nidhi tries to suicide. But she can’t, and the truth comes out in front of everyone when Karan asks Nidhi the reason behind doing so. But Nidhi couldn’t say anything and continued crying. At the same time, Rajveer, in anger, accuses Karan Luthra that because of him, Nidhi tried to take her life. Also, he mentioned that all the women in Karan’s life try to take their lives because that’s how he makes them feel. But Rakhi asks about whom he is talking. Rajveer reveals that the woman is Preeta. Hearing this along with Preeta, everyone in the house gets shocked.

