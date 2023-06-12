ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer and Palki learn about Preeta being trapped amidst fire

Palki gets shocked to see unconscious Preeta trapped amidst fire. Palki soon bumps into Rajveer and reveals to him about Preeta’s life being in dangerin Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jun,2023 11:45:12
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in last week. According to the storyline, Karan and Preeta get stuck in a fire wherein the former asks Preeta why she came to the quarters. Soon, she reveals that she came to find out about Rajveer. Karan wonders about Preeta’s association with Rajveer.

On the other hand, Rakhi learns that Rajveer planned to harm Shaurya. She slaps him for his action and rebukes him for putting Shaurya’s life in danger. After a confrontation with Rajveer, Rakhi locks him and leaves the room. Rajveer tries to find ways to sneak out of the room. He successfully comes out but gets caught by Kritika.  

In the coming episode, Palki goes near the service quarters and tries to find Preeta. She gets shocked to see unconscious Preeta trapped amidst the fire. Palki screams for help but fails to find one. She runs to look out for Rajveer. Soon, she bumps into Rajveer and reveals it to him. Rajveer gets shocked to learn about Preeta’s life being in danger.

OMG! Will Rajveer save Preeta?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

