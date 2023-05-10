ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer defeats Karan, wins business deal

Karan and Rajveer bump into each other at a business auction event. Rajveer decides to win the deal anyhow. Later, Rajveer outsmarts Karan and wins the deal in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 May,2023 11:02:04
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Karan gets angry at Shaurya and scolds him in front of the entire family for his wrongdoing. Karan also praises Rajveer for standing up for the right. Shaurya feels insulted and seeks revenge from Rajveer and Palki for the humiliation.

Shaurya and Sandy witness the newspaper where his humiliation news is being printed. Shaurya gets frustrated and thinks how to seek revenge on Rajveer. Sandy gives an idea to him of hurting the people close to him, that are Palki and Preeta. Shaurya decides to hurt Rajveer’s Maasi, aka Preeta. Hence, he visits Preeta’s house. However, witnessing Preeta’s sweet nature, Shaurya fails to hurt her.

In the coming episode, Karan and Rajveer bump into each other at a business auction event. Rajveer decides to win the deal anyhow. Karan bids for the hotel at a high price. However, Rajveer outsmarts Karan and offers a partnership to the hotel owner. They get impressed by Rajveer’s idea and give the business deal to his company Mehta Enterprises. Rajveer feels happy after defeating Karan.

How will Karan react?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

