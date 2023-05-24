ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer denies love for Palki in front of Preeta

Preeta learns that Rajveer has feelings for Palki. Preeta confronts him. However, Rajveer denies feelings for Palki in front of Preeta in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 May,2023 16:39:54
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, Rajveer witnesses Rakhi being injured on the road and brings her home. However, Rakhi fails to meet Preeta and leaves. Palki and her family gear up for her engagement. Palki’s sister Mahi dances to popular Bollywood numbers to add more fun.

Finally, post the performance, Palki and Ketan get engaged. Rajveer breaks down post his engagement. He stares at Palki and Ketan’s pictures and cries. Palki’s brother Mohit confronts her and asks about his feelings. Rajveer reveals to Mohit that he has feelings for Palki.

Rajveer meets Palki just before her wedding, wherein she gets emotional and talks about her feelings for him. Rajveer soon asks Palki to call off her wedding. The latter gets shocked by Rajveer’s statement.

In the coming episode, Preeta comes to meet Palki and blesses her. She witnesses Rajveer’s eyes and learns that he has feelings for Palki. Preeta confronts him. However, Rajveer denies feelings for Palki in front of Preeta. The latter gives him love advice and asks him to choose love over his career goals. However, Rajveer ignores Preeta’s advice.

Will Rajveer stop Palki’s marriage?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

