Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer on Palki's search mission

Shaurya sends his goons, who kidnap Palki. Rajveer worries as Palki goes missing. Soon, he goes on a mission to look out for her in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Palki’s engagement preparation starts in her house. Soon, Preeta and Rajveer visit and agree to help them in preparation. While Preeta decides to make laddoos, Rajveer handles the decoration. While Rajveer goes to get decoration items, Palki stands on a stool to fix the garland. However, she slips and falls. Soon, Rajveer comes and saves her by holding her in his arms. The two share a cute eye lock moment.

Palki goes out to get some stuff for the engagement ceremony. Shaurya witnesses her alone and executes his plan. He sends his goons, who kidnap Palki. The latter gets shocked and screams for help. Rajveer overhears Palki’s screams, but Mahi stops him from leaving the house. Soon, Shaurya’s goons take Palki along with them.

In the coming episode, Shaurya asks the goons to take Palki to an old house. Karan encounters the goons’ van at the traffic signal and finds something fishy. He gets down from his car to check. However, the signal turns green, and the van goes away. Meanwhile, at home, Rajveer worries as Palki goes missing. Soon, he goes on a mission to look out for her.

Will Rajveer find Palki?

