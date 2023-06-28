ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer plans to keep Karan away from Preeta

Karan arrives at Preeta's house, intending to meet her. However, Rajveer quickly decides to hide Preeta in the bathroom. Karan asks about Preeta's whereabouts, Rajveer cunningly lies, stating that she is not at home in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jun,2023 11:16:26
The upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, the Luthra family takes care of Karan. While Karan recovers, he remembers Preeta and shouts her name. Karan goes to search for her in the entire house. The family gets shocked and tries to calm Karan.

Later, Rajveer comes to the Luthra house to take Palki. However, he bumps into Nidhi, who threatens him. Later, he takes Palki and returns home. Rajveer meets Preeta, and she requests him to address her as ‘maa’ until Srishti is not with them. The unexpected demand leaves Rajveer stunned and emotional.

In the coming episode, Karan arrives at Preeta’s house, intending to meet her. However, Rajveer quickly decides to hide Preeta in the bathroom. When Karan asks about Preeta’s whereabouts, Rajveer cunningly lies, stating that she is not at home. As Karan prepares to leave, an unintentional mishap occurs as he accidentally drops a vase, creating a loud noise. Unbeknownst to Karan, Preeta, who is locked in the bathroom, overhears the commotion.

Will Karan and Preeta finally come face-to-face and confront the truth?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News