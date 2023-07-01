ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer reveals vengeful intentions against Karan to Mohit

Rajveer discloses the true motive behind his arrival in Mumbai to Mohit. He confesses that his sole purpose is to seek revenge from Karan and the Luthra family in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 11:38:44
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Karan comes up with a surprising proposition to lure Rajveer away. He offers him a job. However, Rajveer refuses the offer.

Karan discloses the lucrative salary attached to the position, a staggering 20 lakhs annually. Rajveer gets shocked. Soon, Rajveer hastily accepts the job to keep Karan away from Preeta. Karan yet again asks Rajveer to call his maasi so that he can meet her. However, Rajveer makes an excuse and tries to send Karan out. Finally, he successfully sends Karan and fails to let Karan meet Preeta.

In the coming episode, Rajveer discloses the motive behind his arrival in Mumbai to Mohit. He confesses that his sole purpose is to seek revenge on Karan and the Luthra family. Rajveer explains that he holds them responsible for the unjust treatment his mother, Preeta, endured when she was thrown out of the house and subjected to immense trouble.

Will Rajveer succeed in his mission?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

