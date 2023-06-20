ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Shaurya’s life

The contract killer removes a knife to attempt to kill Shaurya. As soon as the contract killer attacks Shaurya, Rajveer comes on time, puts a pillow around Shaurya’s stomach, and saves him from the attack in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Jun,2023 12:43:01
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, the contract killer informs Nidhi that he failed to abduct Preeta. Nidhi gets angry at him and asks him to complete his job. While Nidhi speaks against Preeta on the phone, Rakhi overhears her conversation and gets angry at Nidhi. She questions Nidhi about her plan against Preeta.

Nidhi gets shocked and remains speechless. Nidhi manages to handle the situation and fools Rakhi. Nidhi’s contract killer enters Luthra house to take Preeta. However, the Luthra family witnesses him. Shaurya and Rajveer try to question him, but he removes a knife and threatens to harm them. Both Shaurya and Rajveer try to catch him and get together to fight against the contract killer.

In the coming episode, the contract killer fights with Shaurya and removes a knife to attempt to kill him. As soon as the contract killer attacks Shaurya, Rajveer comes on time, puts a pillow around Shaurya’s stomach, and saves him from the attack. Shaurya gets surprised by Rajveer’s gesture for him.

OMG! Will the contract killer reveal Nidhi’s plan to the family?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

