Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh accuses Rajveer for putting Shaurya's life in danger

Shaurya gets an electric shock, and the family gets worried. Later, Rishabh confronts Rajveer and accuses him of hurting Shaurya in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jun,2023 14:37:37
The maker (Balaji Telefilms) of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Kareena tells Rakhi that she and Dadi saw Preeta. They both consider bringing Preeta back to reform Shaurya for his own good. Meanwhile, Preeta gets locked in a room. She tries to come out, but the entire room catches fire, and she gets stuck. Karan witnesses Preeta and decides to save her.

On the other hand, Rajveer comes up with the idea of cutting the wire of Shaurya’s mic to hurt him. Rajveer gets to the room where all the wires are accessible and cuts the wire of Shaurya’s mic. When Shaurya gives a speech, the current passes through the mic, and he gets an electric shock.

In the coming episode, Rishabh and the other family bring Shaurya to his room and try to wake him up. When he fails to gain consciousness, Rakhi and Rishabh worry for him. Sandy reveals that he had seen Rajveer in the rooms where all wires were there. Rishabh confronts Rajveer and accuses him of hurting Shaurya.

Will Rajveer confess his crime?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

