Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya And Rajveer Shake Hands, Anshuman Threatens Karan

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has seen major dramas in the past few days. As per the previous episode, Karan (Shakti Anand) gets angry with Anshuman, while Shaurya (Baseer Ali) warns him to be careful while communicating with him or else things may end up wrong. On the other hand, Nidhi fights with Karan.

In the upcoming episode, Shaurya parties with his close friend, Sandy. Shanaya enters the room, and Shaurya talks rudely with her and asks her to leave. Soon, Palki (Adrija Roy) comes, with whom Shaurya politely talks. In contrast, Anshuman is planning a new conspiracy. He has decided to betray Karan, and so he acts to collaborate with him and do business. But in reality, he wants to steal all his money and property to live a good and stable life.

Later, Palki brings Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya in front of each other, and she asks both of them to support her and Preeta to unveil Anshuman’s truth in front of everyone and get him arrested for his crime. Witnessing Rajveer and Shaurya shake hands, Rakhi and Karan get emotional. On the other hand, Anshuman tries to provoke Karan, but Mahesh calms him down. It will be interesting to see how Shaurya and Rajveer’s unity will break Anshuman.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.