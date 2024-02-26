Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer’s dance face-off at Kavya’s engagement ceremony

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan gets emotional, however, he takes Rajveer home. Preeta gets happy to see Rajveer back. The Luthra family begins preparations for Kavya and Varun’s engagement. While, they gather for breakfast, Karan decides to make a big announcement. However, he later decides to do it post Kavya and Varun’s engagement.

Meanwhile, Rajveer also decides to attend Kavya’s engagement ceremony with Palki and Shanaya. Rajveer wakes up in the morning and Preeta gets angry at him for coming home all drunk. Soon, Rajveer feels guilty and apologizes to Preeta. Soon, the latter forgives him and asks him to not worry much about anything. Later, she reveals to Rajveer about her new job at the hospital. She reveals being happy to take up the job of a physiotherapist at the hospital.

In the coming episode, Rajveer attends Kavya’s engagement ceremony with Palki and Shanaya. Kavya gets happy to see them and greets them. Later, Kavya first dances along with her brothers Shaurya and Rajveer. Later, Shaurya and Rajveer have a dance-off along with their group of boys. The family cheers for the two of them while they showcase their dance moves.

