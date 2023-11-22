Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya gets angry at Karan

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with the attack on the Luthra family being dramatic. As we saw, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) tried to rescue the family. She later found Shaurya (Baseer Ali) injured and rushed to nurse his wounds. The drama also saw Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya worrying for Preeta and asking her to take care of herself.

We also saw Karan (Shakti Arora) worried about Preeta coming in front of him and later vanishing. Karan was seen telling Rishabh that he would question Preeta about it the next time he saw her.

The coming episode will see Shaurya getting angry at his father Karan. He will be livid as Karan passed a contract of Rajveer and did not bother to get Shaurya’s passed. Shaurya will express his displeasure at Karan for not helping him, and being biased for Rajveer. Karan will reply telling Shaurya that Rajveer has more potential and hence bagged the deal.

This will hurt Shaurya more and he will accuse his father of not understanding his sentiments.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1698 21st November 2023 Written Episode Update

Shaurya got into a big argument with Palki and Rajveer. On the other hand, Kareena told the fact that Shaurya was in love with Palki.

What will happen next?

Kundali Bhagya which started off as a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya has had a great run. The show earlier started with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads. Later, Shakti Arora replaced Dheeraj in the show. Kundali Bhagya took a generation leap post which Shraddha Arya got retained. New actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali joined Shraddha and Shakti Arora who now plays the role of Karan Luthra.