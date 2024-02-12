Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya plans to create rift between Palki-Rajveer

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the host announce the beginning of the celebration and soon the couples gear up for dance. Shanaya-Shaurya, Kavya-Varun and Rajveer-Palki come on the dance floor and get close to each other during Valentine’s Day party. Rajveer praises Palki and also gets intimate with her during the dance performance. Shaurya witnesses their bond and gets jealous.

Rajveer gets a bouquet for Palki and decides to make her happy. However, Shaurya feels jealous and he tampers with the bouquet. As soon as Rajveer proposes with the bouquet to Palki, she gets allergic reaction. She feels something is itching her and also her hands turn red. Rajveer gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Rajveer takes Palki to the hospital to treat the reaction. He takes extra care for her which makes Shaurya jealous. After they return home from the hospital, Shaurya plans to create problem between the couple. He wears a mask and goes near Palki. However, the latter believes it is Rajveer. Soon, Shaurya touches Palki inappropriately so that the latter thinks that Rajveer is making her uncomfortable and they get into a fight. Palki feels uncomfortable during the dance performance and leaves.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1777 11 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Rajveer gets a bouquet for Palki and decides to make her happy. However, Shaurya tampers with the bouquet. As soon as Rajveer proposes with the bouquet to Palki, she gets allergic reaction.