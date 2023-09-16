Television | Spoilers

Preeta and Srishti manage to hunt down Shambhu, who tried to do Preeta’s accident. Preeta warns to break his head and asks him to reveal the real culprit behind the master planning in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) asks Shanaya on a date. However, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) stops Shanaya from going on a date with him. Palki notices Rajveer’s concern and care for Shanaya and gets jealous. She (Sana Sayyad) thinks about Rajveer and Shanaya and breaks down. She finally realizes her feelings for Rajveer as she is jealous of Rajveer and Shanaya’s closeness.

Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) come home wherein Preeta questions her about not letting her meet Luthra family. Srishti comes up with an excuse and reveals that Karan is in love with her (Preeta) and will propose to her soon hence she stops him from meeting her. Preeta finds her excuse baseless and leaves.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Srishti get ready for the Janmashtami celebration. But before the celebration, the two manage to hunt down Shambhu, who tried to do Preeta’s accident. Preeta and Srishti bring him home and tie him to the chair. Preeta warns him to break his head and asks him to reveal the real culprit behind the master planning.

As we earlier reported, Preeta and Srishti later decide to go to Luthra family’s Janmashtami celebration as they want to keep an eye on Nidhi and her evil motives.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1652 15th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta and Srishti manage to hunt down Shambhu, who tried to do Preeta’s accident. Preeta warns him to break his head and asks him to reveal the real culprit behind the master planning. Check out the video below!