Kundali Bhagya: Srishti and Preeta accused of kidnapping Nidhi, police arrest them

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Preeta and Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) come face to face and the former confronts her. However, Nidhi refuses to accept her crime.

Preeta (Shraddha Arya) decides to take Nidhi along to her house and confront her in front of Shambhu. However, Nidhi removes a knife and threatens to hurt Preeta. However, Preeta plays a smart game and snatches the knife from her. Soon, Preeta asks her to come along with her to her house.

In the coming episode, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta question Nidhi’s intentions behind her attacks on Preeta. While Nidhi tries to dodge Srishti and Preeta’s questions, the police arrive at their place. Nidhi accuses Preeta and Srishti of kidnapping her. However, Preeta and Srishti try to defend themselves but the police officer refuses to listen to their plea and takes them to the police station.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1659 26th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Preeta and Srishti get arrested? Will Rajveer come to their rescue?