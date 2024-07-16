Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Alia Plans To Expose Varun, Shaurya To Take Revenge From Rajveer & Preeta

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed nail-biting ups and downs in the past few days with Karan exposing Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Alia sharing about Varun’s truth to Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Palki (Adrija Roy). According to the previous episode, Alia reveals Varun’s truth in front of Preeta and Palki. She shares that she is the first wife of Varun, who he tried to kill, leaving Palki and Preeta in deep shock. Later, someone burns Preeta’s house, which makes Nidhi happy, and taunts Preeta. Varun’s mother advises him to find Alia as soon as possible, or else she will ruin their plan.

In the upcoming episode, Alia is staying in Palki’s house. She decides to hide in Palki and Shanaya’s home for some time, and when the right moment comes, she will expose Varun in front of Kavya and other housemates. Preeta and Palki agree with Alia’s decisions, while Shanaya supports her. On the other hand, Kavya communicates with Varun, asking about his mother’s health. Varun lies to her that he is giving medicine to his mother. Kavya promises Varun that she will visit his mother in the hospital, which worries him.

After the massive fight, Shaurya decides to take revenge on Rajveer and his mother, Preeta. Nidhi supports Shaurya’s decision as she wants to separate Preeta from Luthra house.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.