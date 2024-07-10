Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Nidhi Insults Kritika, Kareena Scolds Her

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major twists in the past few days with Rajveer’s (Paras Kalnawat) arrest and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) finding out Nidhi’s conspiracy. According to the previous episode, Palki’s (Adrija Roy) mother, Daljeet, locked her inside the room. But when she comes out of the room with the help of Shanaya, Daljeet orders Palki to come with her to her Uncle’s house. But Palki denies it. On the other hand, Preeta finds out about Nidhi’s conspiracy against Rajveer. She learns that Nidhi instigated Shaurya (Baseer Ali) against Rajveer. Preeta asks Shaurya to withdraw the fake case from Rajveer, but he denies it.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major drama. During the kitchen sequence, Rakhi expresses her wish to fly to Karan (Shakti Anand) and shares about Rajveer’s arrest. Hearing this, Nidhi reacts and questions Rakhi’s reason for being worried about Rajveer, as he is not the son of Luthra’s house, but Shaurya is. Kritika intervenes, upon which Nidhi insults her and asks for her identity in the house. Kritika feels hurt, and she shares this with her mother, Kareena.

As soon as Nidhi comes out of the kitchen, Kareena stops her and asks her why she is misbehaving. Kareena and other family members then teach Nidhi that all the house members have equal rights in everything.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.