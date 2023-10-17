Television | Spoilers

Preeta comes face to face with Pratham and he helps her. Preeta chases the goons’ car to save her sister Srishti. Pratham also decides to inform Karan about Preeta in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nidhi learns about Karan (Shakti Anand) and Rishabh’s plan and decides to make her new move to prevent them from meeting Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Nidhi decides to hire a person to get Preeta kidnapped. Nidhi calls goons to meet her. Later, she takes the two goons with her in a car near Preeta’s house. She witnesses Preeta and Srishti coming dressed in green outfits.

Nidhi points out at Preeta and mentions the goons to kidnap her. However, the goons mistakenly think that Srishti should be kidnapped. The goons come to the same house wherein Srishti and Preeta visit for a pre-wedding function. They keep an eye on Srishti as soon as she leaves the house to find a network on her phone. The goons follow her and soon kidnap her. Srishti shouts Preeta’s name and the latter gets shocked.

In the coming episode, the goons take away Srishti in their car. Soon, Preeta witnesses Srishti being kidnapped and soon runs behind her to save her. Preeta comes face to face with Pratham and he helps her. Preeta chases the goons’ car to save her sister Srishti. Pratham also decides to inform Karan about Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1672 16th October 2023 Written Episode Update

