Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer goes to Luthra house for Makti competition, Preeta to follow  

Rajveer informs Srishti of a matki competition challenge between himself and Shaurya, schedule to take place at the Luthra residence in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Sep,2023 12:23:02
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer goes to Luthra house for Makti competition, Preeta to follow   856137

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta question Nidhi’s intentions behind her attacks on Preeta. While Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) tries to dodge Srishti and Preeta’s questions, the police arrive at their place. Nidhi accuses Preeta and Srishti of kidnapping her. However, Preeta and Srishti try to defend themselves but the police officer refuses to listen to their plea and takes them to the police station.

Preeta and Srishti escape police arrest and the police officer warns them. Later, when Preeta, Srishti, and Nidhi come out of the police station, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) threatens Nidhi. Preeta mentions to Nidhi that henceforth she will keep a keen eye on her and will not spare her if she is caught red-handed.

In the coming episode, Rajveer informs Srishti of a matki competition challenge between himself and Shaurya, schedule to take place at the Luthra residence. Despite Srishti’s plea for him to reconsider, Rajveer remains resolute in his decision to attend the competition. Concerned for Rajveer, Preeta decides to go to Luthra house to get Rajveer back.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1661 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Rajveer informs Srishti of a matki competition challenge between himself and Shaurya, schedule to take place at the Luthra residence. Check out the video below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper, Prachi shocked 856157
Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir exposes Akshay to be the kidnapper, Prachi shocked
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi ROMANCE in their new house, Malishka cries   856143
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi ROMANCE in their new house, Malishka cries  
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta escapes police arrest, Nidhi faces Preeta’s anger 855885
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta escapes police arrest, Nidhi faces Preeta’s anger
Kumkum Bhagya: Akshay attacks Prachi 855880
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi finds Khushi, Akshay attacks Prachi
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi enjoy Pani Puri date, Malishka vows to seek revenge 855774
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi enjoy Pani Puri date, Malishka vows to seek revenge
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him 855565
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him

Latest Stories

Caught On Camera: Munmun Dutta Begins Birthday Celebration With Midnight Cake Cutting On TMKOC'S Set 856148
Caught On Camera: Munmun Dutta Begins Birthday Celebration With Midnight Cake Cutting On TMKOC’S Set
PUMA Is Upset With Their Brand Ambassador Anushka Sharma, Deets Inside 856155
PUMA Is Upset With Their Brand Ambassador Anushka Sharma, Deets Inside
Animal Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s transition from ‘sweetheart’ to ‘badass’ is a visual win 856145
Animal Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s transition from ‘sweetheart’ to ‘badass’ is a visual win
[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, Alia says 'happiest place' 856134
[Photos] Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses from ‘Animal’ Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday bash, Alia says ‘happiest place’
Junooniyatt update: Elahi marries Jordan, shattering Jahaan's world 856122
Junooniyatt update: Elahi marries Jordan, shattering Jahaan’s world
Lata Mangeshkar Talks About 5 Songs That Were Turning points In Her Career 856119
Lata Mangeshkar Talks About 5 Songs That Were Turning points In Her Career
Read Latest News