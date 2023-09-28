Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer goes to Luthra house for Makti competition, Preeta to follow  

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta question Nidhi’s intentions behind her attacks on Preeta. While Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) tries to dodge Srishti and Preeta’s questions, the police arrive at their place. Nidhi accuses Preeta and Srishti of kidnapping her. However, Preeta and Srishti try to defend themselves but the police officer refuses to listen to their plea and takes them to the police station.

Preeta and Srishti escape police arrest and the police officer warns them. Later, when Preeta, Srishti, and Nidhi come out of the police station, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) threatens Nidhi. Preeta mentions to Nidhi that henceforth she will keep a keen eye on her and will not spare her if she is caught red-handed.

In the coming episode, Rajveer informs Srishti of a matki competition challenge between himself and Shaurya, schedule to take place at the Luthra residence. Despite Srishti’s plea for him to reconsider, Rajveer remains resolute in his decision to attend the competition. Concerned for Rajveer, Preeta decides to go to Luthra house to get Rajveer back.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1661 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Rajveer informs Srishti of a matki competition challenge between himself and Shaurya, schedule to take place at the Luthra residence. Check out the video below!