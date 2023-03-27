Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Shiv comes to meet Ishani in jail and informs her that due to the Holi festival, the court is closed. Hence, he informs her that she won’t get bail and she will have to spend a night in jail. Shiv is about to leave and Ishani breaks down and holds his hand.

Aniket worries for Ishani and decides to bail her out. Hence, Aniket takes a disguise and goes to threaten Meena. He warns to kill her if she refuses to take her complaint back against Ishani. The next day, Meena takes her complaint back and Ishani gets released from jail.

Now, in the coming episode, Shiv’s mother gets injured and he soon nurses her wound. His mother gets emotional and asks Shiv to stay away from Ishani. She asks him to promise to end ties with Ishani and the latter agrees to do so for his mother. Later, when Ishani visits Shiv’s office with the bouquet and proposes to him, the latter breaks her heart and throws the bouquet.

Will Ishani learn about the promise Shiv made to his mother?

