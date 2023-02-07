Lag Ja Gale the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films starts today, which traverses the life of the Delhi-bred girl Ishaani (Tanisha Mehta) who takes up many part-time jobs to run her family and be of help to her father. A very affectionate and lovable girl, Ishaani goes through all the hardships of jumping between jobs on a daily basis to meet both ends for her family.

On the other hand, the first episode will introduce the viewers to Shiv Dhoopar (Namik Paul) who will come across as a rough and tough person who carries no baggage of love and affection.

However, within himself, Shiv will carry the big burden and sorrow of losing his twin brother for the lack of money during childhood. Shiv will be seen remembering his twin brother Aniket who died years back. He will always remember his brother and keep his memories intact. He will be seen telling his brother’s photo that he has all the money now, and wants him back in his life.

Will Shiv’s sorrow get healed some day?

