Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Twist: Ranvijay proposes his love to Jaya; Jaya agrees to wed him

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Vaiju (Rutuja Bajwe) struggling with the aftermath of their forced wedding. Ranvijay has felt guilty about hiding the truth from his family. Now, the recovery of Jaya (Resham Prashant) has added more tension for Ranvijay as he feels as though he has cheated on Jaya, the person he loves.

The upcoming episode will see the emotional reunion of Ranvijay and Jaya post her recovery. Jaya will thank Ranvijay for all the help that he has rendered to get her back to health. Ranvijay will propose his feelings of love to Jaya and will ask her to marry him. He will have a ring in hand, and will seek her alliance. Jaya with teary eyes, will accept to marry Ranvijay. Vaiju will accidentally see their love acceptance and will be in two minds.

Ranvijay will also tell his family that he has decided to marry Jaya. There will be happiness in the Patil household with Vasundhara deciding to finalize the wedding date soon.

Will Vaiju be able to handle her emotions?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe playing the leads.