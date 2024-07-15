Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Twist: Ranvijay tells Jaya the truth; Jaya faints

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Jaya (Reshma Merchant) about to get married. However, Ranvijay feels guilty of hiding the truth of him being married to Vaiju. He is desperate to tell the truth to Jaya. Amidst this, we saw Ranvijay and Vaiju (Rutuja Bajwe) being arrested.

The upcoming episode will see Ranvijay being determined to tell Jaya bout his marriage to Vaiju. The two of them will go out on a dining date where Jaya will be happy. Ranvijay will be tense as he will be about to tell the truth. He will tell the truth too, that Vaiju and he share a bond of marriage. Hearing this, Jaya will get a shock and she will faint. Ranvijay will be perturbed and will rush her to the hospital where the doctor will scold him for giving her stress. Vaiju will also get to know of Jaya being unwell and will reach the hospital. Jaya will regain consciousness, and Ranvijay being worried for Jaya’s health, will tell her that he made a bad joke. Ranvijay will go on and on about how he and Vaiju are in no way similar to getting married. Vaiju will listen to this conversation and will feel bad about what Ranvijay feels of her.

What will happen next?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe playing the leads.