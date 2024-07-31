Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Destiny brings Ranvijay and Vaiju close; Jaya sees them together

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Jaya (Reshma Merchant) getting married. Soon after the wedding, Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) stealthily left the house of the Mohite Patils to return to her village, Jumri Patan. However, Vaiju was not aware that Ranvijay was also slated to go to the village to talk sort out the strike of farmers.

The upcoming drama will bring Ranvijay face to face with the happenings of the past in Jumri Patan. As we know, Ranvijay was forcibly married to Vaiju in the same place. Initially, the same villagers who had humiliated Ranvijay and got him forcibly into the marriage will get to know that Ranvijay is in the village and will go to apologize to him. Fearing the worst, Vaiju will go to meet Ranvijay at the same hotel. On seeking an apology, the villagers will ask Ranvijay to come to the village and stay with them. At home, Ravijay and Vaiju’s arti will taken as a couple. They will be forced to stay together at home overnight.

The coming episodes will see Jaya making a video call to Ranvijay, in which she will see her sister Vaiju with her sindoor on her hairline. Jaya will be shocked at the sight and will question Ranvijay.

What will happen next?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe playing the leads.