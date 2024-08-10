Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Vaiju struggles to use the escalator at the mall; Ranvijay teaches her

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) recovering after being hit by the bullet aimed at Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta). As we know, Vaiju was treated in the hospital when there was a big chaos at the Patil house when Surekha showed the hospital papers carrying the name of Ranvijay as Vaiju’s husband. However, Jaya (Reshma Merchant) placed her trust on Ranvijay and did not question him. We know as of now, that the Mohite Patil family has brought Vaiju home and is also looking at giving her a job at their mill.

The upcoming episode will see the Mohite Patil family planning to go to the mall to shop. Vaiju will also accompany them. Vaiju will find it difficult to get through the escalator. She will not know what to do as it will be new to her. She will be about to fall when Ranvijay will support her. He will also teach her to use the escalator. Vaiju, being a quick learner will learn the art and will be happy going up and down the escalator.

What will happen next?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe playing the leads.