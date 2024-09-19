Maati Se Bandhi Dor Upcoming Twist: Ranvijay’s act hurts Jaya; Ranvijay gets questioned

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with the accident giving rise to huge drama with the three protagonists Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta), Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) and Jaya (Reshma Merchant) having to suffer. As we know, Jaya was badly injured and Vaiju noticed her in a spot of bother and tried to help her. But in the process, Vaiju got hit on the head and she fainted. Jaya, unable to move or speak, waited for Ranvijay to come and help her.

The upcoming episode will see big drama with Ranvijay reaching the spot, but noticing only an unconscious Vaiju. He will not notice Jaya lying in a bad condition, nearby. He will rush to save Vaiju and will not see Jaya. Jaya will try to call out for Ranvijay with her feeble voice but to no avail. Later, Jaya will be saved by the officials. Both Vaiju and Jaya will be treated at home. However, Ranvijay will be questioned by Sulekha on why Ranvijay saved only Vaiju and not Jaya. This question will leave Rancijay startled.

Will Jaya also feel the same?

