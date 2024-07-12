Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Twist: Brijbhushan rejects Arya’s love; forces Janvi to go away from Arya

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen the love story of Aryaman (Karan Vohra) reaching its fruition, with Janvi (Ulka Gupta) finally accepting his love. As we know, Kian was in danger amid a fire accident when Arya risked his own life and got burnt on the back, but managed to save Kian. This incident resulted in Kian gaining consciousness and addressing Arya as Papa. Seeing his love for Kian, Janvi accepted Arya’s love.

We also saw Aryaman going to the Bundela house and proclaiming before his family that he loves Janvi and Kian, and wants to marry Janvi and be the father of Kian. This shocked everyone in the house, except his grandfather.

The upcoming episode will see Brijbhushan Bundela (Ali Hasan) working out his game plan. He will go to meet Janvi for alliance and will give her a chequebook and will ask her to fill up the amount she wants to go away from Arya’s life. Janvi will be shocked, and she will return the cheque stating that she will leave Arya and go away with her son to a new destination.

What will happen next?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.